Taraba discharge 6 COVID-19 patients

By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

The six are among the 17 COVID-19 cases so far recorded in the state.

The state commissioner for Information and member of the state’s technical Committee on COVID-19, Danjuma Adamu disclosed this at a briefing in Jalingo, the state capital.

He explained that the six patients who recovered from the CoronaVirus were discharged Tuesday to reunite with their family.

He further explained that those still in isolation are receiving the appropriate care needed.

He further urged members of the public to observe all precautionary measures as the government is doing all it takes to contain the spread of the virus.

Vanguard reports that Taraba still has 11 active COVID-19 cases.

