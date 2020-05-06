sustain party’s structure, Ereyitomi urges newly inaugurated PDP LG Chairmen in Warri

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jeremiah Urowayino

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has urged the newly inaugurated Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairmen, and Wards Chairmen in the three Warri Local Government Areas of Delta State, to bring in their wealth of experiences to ensure that the Party sustains its victories in the areas and the state at large.

Ereyitomi in his remark shortly after the swearing-in of the PDP Chairmen in the state, described the three Warri PDP Chairmen namely: Johnson Agbeyegbe, Warri South, Hon. Isaac Wilkie, – Warri North and Chief. Favour Izoukumor- Warri South-West as distinguished loyal party members who have put in their best in making sure PDP remains the massive voice in the LGAs.

The lawmaker congratulated the Chairmen and ward Chairmen while, noting that work begins immediately with the preparation for the forthcoming local government elections in the State.

Ereyitomi who is also the Deputy Chairman House Committee on NDDC Federal House of Representatives congratulated the ward executives for their well-deserved positions and inauguration, advising them to serve and discharge their duties with fairness, respect to leaders and carry other members along.

