Suspected killer of UniJos lecturer nabbed as kidnapped daughter rescued.

By Therese Nanlong, Jos

One of the suspected killers of Dr Mandi Drenkat, a lecturer with the University of Jos has been arrested at the Babale area of Jos North local government area of Plateau State.

The suspect, identified as Ali Mohammed was arrested with one AK 47 rifle and a kidnap victim in their den named Chiboze Joseph rescued unhurt.

It would be recalled that the late Dr Drenkat was shot in his home at the University of Jos Senior Staff Quarters on Friday night and his six years old daughter kidnapped but subsequently rescued by the Police.

Confirming the arrest and rescue, the State Police Commissioner, Edward Egbuka who also paraded the suspect told journalists on Sunday, “On 16/5/2020 at about 0030hrs, the Command received a distress call at road 6 University Senior staff quarters, Jos where some hoodlums entered the house of one Dr Nandi Drenkat ‘m’ a lecturer with the University of Jos where he was shot and his six years old daughter was kidnapped.

“Immediately the Command received the information, on the same date at about 0530 hours, a combined team of conventional policemen, mobile men, operatives from the anti-kidnapping unit, vigilante group and hunters were deployed to the hilly areas where the kidnapped victim was suspected to have been kept, the scene was thoroughly combed and in the process, the kidnappers were sighted on the hill and there was a gun duel between the operatives and the kidnappers.

“In the process, one of the kidnappers’ named Ali Mohammed ‘m’ of Narabi was shot on his right leg and was arrested with one AK 47 rifle with breach Number 1984/AP 0240, 29 rounds of live ammunition was also recovered from him. A kidnapped victim name Chiboze Joseph ‘m’ was rescued unhurt while other bandits fled with blood injuries.

On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime. The case under investigation and will be charged to court as soon as possible.”

Speaking on the rescue of the girl, the CP added, “In furtherance of the operation, the teams of operatives were relentless and at about 1600 hours they extended their search for the last kidnapped victim to Babale mountain, Jos North LGA and on sighting the combined teams,the hoodlums opened fire on them, the teams overpowered the hoodlums which led to the rescue of the kidnapped victim Joanna Drenkat ‘f’ six years old unhurt.

“Manhunt for the fleeing suspect continues. We are soliciting for useful information from members of the public to aid in the arrest of the fleeing suspects.”

