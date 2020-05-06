Kindly Share This Story:

Policemen in Ondo division to go for test, three more patients discharged

Dayo Johnson – Akure

ONE of the four suspected killers of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Funke Olakunri, who is being treated for COVID-19 at the Ondo Infectious Disease Centre, Adamu Adamu, yesterday attempted to escape.

But for the security personnel stationed at the isolation centre, the suspect would have jumped the fence.

Consequently, the state police commissioner Undie Adie has directed that he be chained to the bed while security has been beefed up escape was foiled.

No fewer than six policemen have been drafted to the centre.

Reports had it that soldiers have equally been deployed to support the policemen.

Adamu was arrested in Edo State by the police.

Vanguard was informed by doctors at the centre that the suspect has made several attempts by deploying various tactics to escape.

The doctor said it was the timely intervention of policemen that prevented his latest attempt to flee the centre.

A police source said that Adamu was used to spending long hours in the toilet each time he took permission to use the toilet.

The police source noted that “is movement and that of others receiving treatment at the centre is now closely monitored

Contacted, the Police image-maker, Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed that security has been beefed up at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the state police commissioner Undie Adie has directed that all Police officers at the Yaba Police Division in Ondo be subjected to COVID-19 test.

Adie gave this order following the news that three members of the division had tested positive to the virus.

“I have ordered them to come to Akure for test, we have to be careful and prevent what may lead to pandemic within the police command.”

The police boss also ordered that they should come with their relations and those they know have interacted with them in recent time.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State government yesterday said that three more COVID-19 patients have been successfully treated and discharged at the Ondo State Infectious Disease Hospital.

Information and Orientation Commissioner Donald Ojogo said that “we are delighted to inform the good people of Ondo State that three more Coronavirus patients have been discharged. This brings to six, the number of patients treated and certified okay to join their families.

”Those discharged today are the first Police officers who earlier tested positive in Lagos, but came to Akure out of panic, the woman from Owo and the lady who had arrived Akure from Abuja but was prevented from gaining access to her apartment by the vigilant landlord”.

Ojogo said: “as at today, seven of the thirteen confirmed cases in Ondo State are still on admission at the IDH under strict protocols.

