Suspected killer of Fasoranti’s daughter who tested positive now negative

ONE of the four suspected killers of the daughter of the Afenifere leader, Mrs Funke Olakunri who tested positive for COVID-19 has been certified negative.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said this in Akure through a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ojo Oyewamide.

Akeredolu said that the suspect was certified negative “after two successive tests in line with treatment and testing protocols.

Consequently, the statement noted that the governor had “made necessary contacts with the Interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola to hasten the return of the defendant to the Correctional Centre since according to him, charges have been read in respect of the case.

“It is no longer expedient to keep the suspect outside an approved Correctional Centre. Where he is not the proper place.

“We are already discussing with the Minister of Interior on the need to move the suspect, we call them defendants anyway, to the Correctional Centre. That is where he rightly belongs.

“We believe strongly that the minister will in mo distance time, direct appropriate quarters within his jurisdiction to effect the transfer of the man to the appropriate place, he said.

The Governor expressed optimism that the trial of the suspects would continue unhindered even as he described the two escape attempts of the suspects as worrisome.

