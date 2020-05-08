Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Following reports that he would auction vehicles impounded during COVID-19 lockdown, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), Friday warned Governor Nyesome Wike to stop using coronavirus as an excuse to trample on people’s right.

Recall that Wike had yesterday monitored the lockdown and caught many who violated the order. In view of that he vowed to punish offenders, noting that trailers and the cows seized would be auctioned tomorrow.

His words, “This fight has nothing to do with individuals. The law must take its course. Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor are under lockdown and the law must be obeyed. The trailers and the cows will be auctioned tomorrow. “You heard them saying they gave money to security agencies before they were allowed to cross the border. The owner of the cattle on the phone admitted they have fallen short of the law”

Reacting, SERAP advised him to restrain from further violating people’s right, saying that the implementation of the lockdown by state authorities must be guided by the principles of legality, necessity, proportionality and precaution.

READ ALSO:

SERAP Statement: “Following reports that Rivers State threatened to auction vehicles impounded during COVID-19 lockdown, we are asking Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike to stop using COVID-19 as an excuse to violate people’s rights.

“The implementation of the lockdown by Rivers state authorities must be guided by the principles of legality, necessity, proportionality and precaution.

“Violating lockdown restrictions cannot justify taking people’s property unlawfully or resorting to impunity. We will hold governor Wike accountable if the abuses are not immediately stopped.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: