South Africa-based emerging artiste “Enamel” to unleash new EP

In a time where the world seems to have noticed the force behind African music as more than a budding genre but a massive power in international entertainment – South African based emerging artiste, Hakim Idowu Giwa popularly called by the stage name “Enamel” has managed to stand out as the new iconic voice in the scene.

Enamel who hails from Ibadan North East local government area of Oyo State in Nigeria was born on the 23rd of August, 1994. He was signed into the resourceful record label, More Coke Everyday (MCE) Entertainment in 2018 after which he released two major tracks titled Pokish and Gang. He sings an Afro Diversified / Afro Infusion as his genre of music.

Carving his rise with his smooth melodious tone and his amazingly vivid storytelling, Enamel is described by GQ Africa as an artiste on the ‘radar’. Enamel’s talent is highlighted by his ability to convert everyday life stories into infectious beats that become amazing songs. From chilling with his ‘gang’ to appreciating African women and highlighting political issues that plague the continent, his diversity in musical topic inspires creativity.

Born into a family of 5 boys and a strict mother that served as the headmistress in their local school, Enamel had to find creative ways of making music. He would often hide his journal where he wrote his lyrics in fears that it would get him in trouble. Instead of giving up on a dream that spanned from his days as a pre-teen, Enamel got his older brother to read what he had created on his journal which convinced him in aiding Enamel’s rise as a musician.

‘I want to create good music that motivates good vibes in the world. My real dream, though, is to take Afro-Pop into the world like no one has ever done before,” he shares. “It’s Africa’s time now, but let’s make it Africa’s time forever – that would be dope.”

With Enamel’s EP titled “The Enamel Sound (T.E.S)” being sets to be released later in 2020, Enamel aims to welcome the world into his furthest adventure with music. A love affair that has professionally taken off into 2019 but had been in works for close to a decade.

Heavy-hitters such Kel-P, Kiddominant and frequent collaborator and label-mate, Richie, join him in the creation of what is set to be an ethereal journey into the heart of Africa’s music.

Vanguard

