Singer, 705 seeks support for Afrobeat

By BASSEY EKAETTE

Nigerian musician, 705, has urged musicians across the African continent to unite and support each other to ensure Afrobeat get the accolades it deserves globally.

According to ho him, “Afrobeat has always been a major influence to me and my music. The growth of this genre is really good and beneficial to every African as it shows our heritage, allowing us to express ourselves to the world on a global scale.

Afrobeat is a good vibe and so its growth was bound to happen and I am blessed to be alive at this time. This is huge progress on our own side, respect to all the legends who contributed to what the genre is today and I believe we can still do more to take it beyond where it is now, till it becomes a global genre to be reckoned with so that it will give Africans a voice.

“I believe this is achievable; all we need to do is to put in more effort collectively to do this. Yes, we need to do more, we need to reach out to up and coming talents and we need to support financially and in anyway possible. We need to stop shutting down dreams of upcoming talents. We should help them to grow and be the best they can be.”

The London-based Afrobeat musician also further reaffirmed his belief in the genre and maintained that it’s a step in the right direction if all Africans can buy into it.

His recent track, LOA, has been stirring up positive responses from music lovers for its uniqueness despite been rumoured to be related to Afrobeat sensation, Naira Marley.

Vanguard

