Shippers Council reduces working hours, phases resumption of workers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godwin Oritse

FOLLOWING the Federal Government’s directive to workers to return to their duty posts, the Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, has commenced a gradual resumption of its officers in phases just as it also reduced the number of working days to three days per week and hours to five per day.

In a statement, the Executive Secretary of the Council, Mr. Hassan Bello, said that resumption will be phased with directors, deputy directors and heads of divisions to report on Monday, May 4, while the resumption date of officers on levels 14 and 15 will be announced in due course.

READ ALSO:

According to Bello, the office will operate three times a week namely Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, while working hours will be between 9.00 am to 2.00 pm.

The Council has also concluded plans to disinfect, fumigated and decontaminated its offices and staff buses.

Kindly Share This Story: