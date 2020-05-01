Vanguard Logo

Senatorial bye-elections: Ijaw leaders root for Dickson

Prominent Ijaw leaders, including Alhaji Asari Dokubo and chieftains of both the Ijaw National Congress (INC) and the Ijaw Youths Congress (IYC), have endorsed immediate past governor of Bayelsa State, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson, as their candidate for the forthcoming Bayelsa West Senatorial by-election.

Rising from a meeting in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, the group, said it was not only impressing it upon Dickson to contest the seat vacated by new Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewrujakpo but also calling on all Bayelsans to support and massively vote for the candidacy of the former governor, as he is clearly the best man for the job.

