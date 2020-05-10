Senate bill proposes N2m fine for transporting corpse without permit

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

If the ‘Bill on Protection against Infectious Diseases 2020’ presently in the Senate is signed into law, anyone found transporting a corpse of someone who died of infectious disease would pay a fine of N2 million.

The bill was sponsored by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Primary Health Care and Communicable Diseases, Senator Chukwuka Utazi and the Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, with 102 senators as co-sponsors.

According to the document obtained yesterday by Sunday Vanguard, “the minister may for the purpose of preventing the spread or possible outbreak of infectious disease, by notification in the gazette shall declare any premises to be an isolation area.

“A notification under subsection (1) shall be effective until the expiration of such period as may be specified in the notification which shall not exceed a period of 21 days unless renewed or until it is revoked by the minister, whichever occurs first.

“The Director-General may, pursuant to subsection (1) above and in relation to an isolation area, by written order, prohibit any person or class of persons from entering or leaving the isolation area without the permission of the Director-General, prohibit or restrict the movement within the isolation area of any person or class of persons, prohibit or restrict the movement of goods, require any person or class of persons to report at specified times and places and submit to such medical examinations, answer such questions and submit to such medical treatment as his condition warrants.”

