Security: Buhari not discriminating against states – Presidency

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA- THE Presidency on Tuesday said that President Muhammadu Buhari has never discriminated against opposition states in matters of security and will not do so now.

This explanation came on the heels of the planned military “Operation Accord,” which is set to take off for flush outs bandits in the northwest states.

A presidential source stated that despite the Senate resolution on Tuesday, President Buhari has already authorized the Operation Accord but will not give out any details concerning it.

According to the Presidential source “The Nigerian Ministry of Defence has concluded plans for the commencement of ‘Operation Accord,’ a major military exercise aimed at flushing out insurgents from the contiguous states of Kaduna, Niger, Katsina,Zamfara, Sokoto and parts of Kebbi State.

“While today’s Senate resolution is perfectly in order, it is important to state that in his duty as Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari has already approved the commencement of this operation.

“Beyond this announcement, no other details concerning the mode, scope, timings, and other essentials will be revealed so as not to compromise its success.

“It is, however, important to outline the fact the all the states of the federation are equal and important before the President. None has suffered any discrimination up to this point, and none will be made to suffer any such discrimination in dealing with security and all other matters on account on their political differences with the government at the center.”

