By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that plans have been concluded to commence treatment of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients at the Primary Health Care facilities, PHCs aimed at curbing the community-based transmission effectively in the state.

Sanwo-Olu gave the directive while giving the update on COVID-19 situation in the state, 12th in the series, held at Lagos House, Marina.

According to the governor, “it has been two weeks since we commenced a gradual and controlled easing of lockdown instituted to halt the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Lagos remains the epicentre of the outbreak of COVID-19 in Nigeria. We are seeing and will continue to see a gradual increase in cases, on account of the fact that we have moved into active community-based transmission phase of the outbreak.

“We will, in response to this, continue to aggressively expand and decentralize our testing, tracing and treatment capacities.

“We are also increasing collaboration with the private sector to scale up in various areas: testing, case management, strategic planning, and logistical support.

“Even though we have also felt the impact of the global shortage of reagents, I am still happy to note that we have been able to ramp up supply and ensure that these very critical components of the testing process are always available.

“As a result, we will be seeing increased testing as we go into the weeks ahead.”

On further situation report in the state, the governor said, “First is that the disease profile in Lagos appears to be mild to moderate, with a minimal number of deaths from respiratory failure. Most of our patients recover under our supervision and are discharged. Because of this, we are now considering isolating and managing some of our asymptomatic and mild cases at the primary healthcare level.

“In the same vein, we are increasing the capacity and capabilities of our primary healthcare facilities to offer this

community-based care for such mild/asymptomatic cases thus freeing up the Isolation Centres for the more severe to critical cases.

“As we have now completed the first two weeks, and are moving into the second phase of two weeks of the controlled leading of lockdown. Let me make it clear that all of the directives we issued for the first phase will continue to apply in this second phase.

“It is also important for me to say that we have begun wide-ranging and extensive consultations with our various stakeholders ranging from the religious organizations; traditional rulers and the Organized Private Sector.”

He stressed that those consultations would form the backbone of a wider and robust framework that will govern a further opening up of the state’s economy in the weeks and months ahead.

While announcing plans of gradual easing back of the economy to its full capacity of operation, Sanwo-Olu said all safety guidelines would still be strictly enforced to the latter.

“As you are all aware, it will not be business as usual for a long time to come – this means that we cannot continue to operate as we did pre-COVID-19. We will, therefore, in the new era, start to operate with an utmost and renewed understanding and appreciation for public health and safety above all else.

“We will continue to keep you informed and updated on the decisions that are taken for the public health and safety of all of us.

“Managing this pandemic requires careful balancing of health and economic considerations, and we will pursue this balancing with a great sense of responsibility.”

Restating his administration resolve to uphold the security of Lagos State, which includes: health security, Sanwo-Olu warned, “let me make it clear that we will not hesitate to review the terms of this easing if we continue to see evidence that Lagosians are determined to flout the rules.”

He continued, “Our message is a simple one: Lagosians should not take this easing of the lockdown for granted. There are reports that some gyms, barbershops, beauty salons and spas are secretly starting to reopen, or to solicit customers, in violation of the explicit directives that they are all to remain closed at this time.

“Let me be clear, these facilities and businesses are to remain shut until such time as when they have been fully inspected and accredited; and a certificate of compliance and readiness to open issued by the relevant Lagos State agency. Any reopening before that, will attract stiff sanctions and penalties.

“We will not hesitate to shut down any businesses that defy our directives, and to prosecute the owners, in line with the laws of Lagos State.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

