Sancho grabs hat-trick, joins ‘Justice for George Floyd’ protest

Borussia Dortmund’s England winger Jadon Sancho scored a hat-trick and revealed a “Justice for George Floyd” T-shirt Sunday amid several protests in the German Bundesliga at the death of an unarmed black man in the United States.

Sancho’s three goals helped second-placed Dortmund to a 6-1 romp at bottom side Paderborn as Thorgan Hazard, Achraf Hakimi and Marcel Schmelzer also got on the scoresheet.

The result left Dortmund seven points behind defending champions and league leaders Bayern Munich.

The 20-year-old Sancho was booked after removing his playing shirt in the second-half to reveal the T-shirt with his message.

It was the latest German league protest in support of Floyd after Moenchengladbah’s French striker Marcus Thurum took a knee on Sunday and Schalke’s US midfielder Weston McKennie wore an armband showing “Justice for George” on Saturday.

