Ronee Empire signs new Afro Pop star in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

An Enugu based entertainment company has signed a young talented Afro Pop star, Chibuike Gideon Aro known with his stage name Sean Giddy to its platform.

Performing the signing ceremony at Hard Break Hotel, Enugu the management of Ronee Empire led by Mr Brown Ene and Onyebuchi Chukwu said Sean Giddy’s exceptional message and depth influenced the company’s decision to bring him on board.

In an interview, Sean Giddy said he feels like his dreams were coming true. He said he was sure that the contract he signed was a stepping stone to great achievements he would record in Nigeria’s music industry.

According to him, “This is so great for me. I feel like my dream is coming true. It is a great move with Ronee Empire and I believe the best is yet to come. My fans should expect good music from me. My music is different. I’m trying to fusion Hip Hop into Afro Pop music. So it’s something different from what you’ve been hearing.

“I want to transform African music. I have a lot of mentors in the industry. People like Akon, Wizkid and Runtown. They’ve made serious impact on me. I love music.

I read mechanical engineering at the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT). I left Engineering because I love music. This is what brings me joy. It’s what I love doing.

In a separate interview, Mr Brown Ene Co-CEO of Ronee Empire said the company stands for projection of music and movie talents especially from the South East.

“We are doing a one year management deal with Sean Giddy who happens to be a young talented musician from Enugu. That is why we are here to see if we can pull resources to showcase his talents for the world to see.

On his part, Ronee Empire Co-CEO, Mr Onyebuchi Chukwu (DJ Royal) said that the company was in a drive to sign more home grown talents from the South East.Speaking of the company’s plan for the new signing, Mr Chukwu said, “In the first year we want to conquer South East. The second year, we will conquer the Lagos market. So in the next five years Sean Giddy will be an international act representing Nigeria globally, he said.

It was also gathered that the debut single titled God’s Time, will be released on on 22nd Of may 2020.

Vanguard

