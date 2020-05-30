Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian hip-hop artiste, Emmanuel Dinoke, known professionally as RichKing, has disclosed the relationship between him and Grammy Award nominee, Damini Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy, multi-award winner, Innocent Idibia, known on stage as 2Baba and David Adeleke popularly called Davido remain intact and cordial.

RichKing, a multi-talented artist, added that the trio, Burna Boy, 2baba, and Davido, remain his role model and that his aim was to also achieve the feat they have attained and win more awards in the music industry.

The Delta State-born, who took the industry by storm last year when he dropped a Hitz (Burst My Brain) banger, is also a Business magnate, realtor, investor, and the CEO of RichKing Empire, his record label that had continued offered several upcoming artistes to stardom in the Nigerian entertainment industry,

After the hitz, RichKing, several stakeholders in the entertainment industry, who listened to the music, have begun to turn their attention to the fast-rising artiste for possible production of a collabo.

The Burst My Brain crooner was born to the family of Mr. and Mrs. Friday Dinoke who hailed from Okpe Local Government in Delta State on October 3rd, 1991 and like many children of wealthy Nigerians, who had an early encounter with education, had his Nursery, Primary and Secondary education at Oxford Nursery, Primary and Secondary School in Oghara, Delta state.

Understanding the importance of education in the Nigerian entertainment industry, RichKing, who had an early encounter with music decided to add more to his knowledge and gained admission to the prestigious Delta State Polytechnic, Oghara where he bags a National Diploma (ND) in Banking and Finance.

With his Instagram handle, richkingempire, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RichKing Empire (Record Label) always use the medium, even after the Federal Government placed a ban on physical concerts to assist the country gain control over coronavirus, the entertainer has continued to ensure that none of his fans a boring time.

