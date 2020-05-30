Replacing Kante at Leicester was scary, says Ndidi

Kindly Share This Story:

Super Eagles defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has said that he felt the pressure when he replaced N’Golo Kante at Leicester City in 2016.

Ndidi who has more than held the position positively is rated as one the best players for the Foxes this season and has attracted quite a number of interests from clubs like PSG, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

“The pressure I had was that Leicester just won the league. Kante left and they were looking for a replacement. Seeing this whole situation, it was very scary for me.

“It was the right time for me to go because Genk wanted me to progress in my career. Even during training, everyone wanted to see what I can do because the person who just left actually made a mark. So, the pressure was just there,” said Ndidi.

Vanguard

