By Esther Onyegbula

The Nigerian music industry is currently on the world stage, especially with young acts like Rema, Fireboy and Joeboy pushing Afropop.

Morien, real name Christopher Ajah, has stepped in to lift the bar higher with his new single, ‘Dangerous’.

Signed with Etins Records, the Afropop sensation, sultry-voice Morien said for him, music is a way of expressing himself through the mind of the average African.

According to him, “my music is both a poetic and harmonic expression of myself. I see it as representation of my unique stand in the entertainment industry.

“I make music based on the way I feel at a particular moment. So basically, it is an expression of my emotions. Irrespective of our diverse tastes in music, I always try to create a balance with my sound.”

The talented singer, who recently released “Dangerous,” his first single for 2020, is gradually becoming a force to be reckoned with in the Nigerian music scene.

One encounter with him, and Mr. Harmony, as he is also referred to, comes across as not just a one-time wonder, but the future of African music.

His words: “There should always be a connection whenever people listen to particular music; the sound, the lyrics, the rhythm and every component of the song needs to work together in passing the message across.

“So whenever someone listens to it, they will be able to decipher the message and mood of the artiste; more like putting them in the state of mind of the singer/songwriter.”

So Morien might just be a household name very soon, as another of his song, ‘Maria,’ steadily gains grounds and a potential banger.

Morien, the second child in a family of five, started music at a very young age and, according to him, he always had the intention of pursuing music as a career.

After a few years of self-discovery, he was discovered and signed by Etins Record Ltd., a big boost to his career which culminated in the release of his debut EP “Morien” in 2019.

Ever since, the fine singer has been dishing out good songs to his numerous fans and promises to do more.

