Rehabilitate all returning Almajiris now – Northern govs told 

Northern States’ Governors currently harvesting the return of Almajiris that are being transported back to their state of origin have been asked to take urgent step to ensure that the victims are rehabilitated and reintegrated into the society.

The National Chairman of Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen of Nigeria, ALGOVC Hon. Lawrence Onuchukwu, who made the call during the distribution of palliatives to the Igbo communities at AMAC/ACO Estate Friday in Abuja, to mitigate the impact of the dreaded coronavirus, COVID-19, on the down trodden.

Hon. Onuchukwu urged the governor’s to see the coming home of the Almajiris as opportunity to turn around their situation by sending to school to acquire Western Education in order to make the useful to themselves and society at large

The palliatives which include over 250 bags of 50kg rice, and 440 cartoons of indomie noddle were put together through the efforts of the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonaya Onu, Emeka Nwajuba, Hon. Lawrence Onuchukwu, Mrs. Jennifer Atiku Abubakar and the Eze Indigo, Abuja, Chief Uche Egenti amongst others to help reduce the harsh effect of the COVID-19 lockdown on the people.

In his remarks while speaking with journalists during the ceremony, Hon. Onuchukwu appealed to the state Governors that the Almajiris are being transported to their home state to not to discriminate against them.

According to him, “We have no choice, it’s the responsibility of the governors of their states to rehabilitate them. The governors should take time to wholeheartedly welcome them, send them to schools and reintegrate them into the society.

“We have no choice at all, we must rehabilitate them. We must see them as our brothers and sisters. We must reintegrate them into the society, we must give them a sense of belonging.

“This is my advice to every state governor who these Almajiris are being transported into his state. Don’t discriminate, because you take your own children to London to study, do something about them if not your children will come back to meet the trouble.

“So,I appreciate the Governors who transported them to their states of origin and also the Governors who heatedly welcome them back.”