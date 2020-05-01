Rehabilitate all returning Almajiris now – Northern govs told 

…As Eze Ndigbo donates COVID-19 relief materials in Abuja
By Chris Ochayi
Northern States’ Governors currently harvesting the return of Almajiris that are being transported back to their state of origin have been asked to take urgent step to ensure that the victims are rehabilitated and reintegrated into the society.
The National Chairman of Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen of Nigeria, ALGOVC Hon. Lawrence Onuchukwu, who made the call during the distribution of palliatives to the Igbo communities at AMAC/ACO Estate Friday in Abuja, to mitigate the impact of the dreaded coronavirus, COVID-19, on the down trodden.
Hon. Onuchukwu urged the governor’s to see the coming home of the Almajiris as opportunity to turn around their situation by sending to school to acquire Western Education in order to make the useful to themselves and society at large
The palliatives which include over 250 bags of 50kg rice, and 440 cartoons of indomie noddle were put together through the efforts of the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonaya Onu, Emeka Nwajuba, Hon. Lawrence Onuchukwu, Mrs. Jennifer Atiku Abubakar and the Eze Indigo, Abuja, Chief Uche Egenti amongst others to help reduce the harsh effect of the COVID-19 lockdown on the people.
In his remarks while speaking with journalists during the ceremony, Hon. Onuchukwu appealed to the state Governors that the Almajiris are being transported to their home state to not to discriminate against them.
According to him, “We have no choice, it’s the responsibility of the governors of their states to rehabilitate them. The governors should take time to wholeheartedly welcome them, send them to schools and reintegrate them into the society.
“We have no choice at all, we must rehabilitate them. We must see them as our brothers and sisters. We must reintegrate them into the society, we must give them a sense of belonging.
“This is my advice to every state governor who these Almajiris are being transported into his state. Don’t discriminate, because you take your own children to London to study, do something about them if not your children will come back to meet the trouble.
“So,I appreciate the Governors who transported them to their states of origin and also the Governors who heatedly welcome them back.”
Hon. Onuchukwu who is also the Vice Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, while speaking on the distribution of the palliatives, pleaded with well meaning Nigerians to think about the plight many down trodden in the face of current hardship inflicted on them by the COVID-19.
He said, “The truth of the matter is that we can no longer pretend about the current situation. You will agree with me that the Economy will no longer find it funny. It is not going to be business as usual.
“But for us who are representative of the people, we are here. We will still talk to them. For me the major problem is not COVID-19. Post COVID-19 is also the problem. You will agree with me that after COVID-19, a lot of businesses will naturally collapse.
“It is not just in Nigeria, it is a global problem. But what do we do? We have to encourage our people. We will talk to them to key into the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, program to reactivate their business after COVID-19-.”
Speaking earlier, the Eze Ndigbo of Abuja, HRH Uche Egenti, enjoined Nigerians to play their parts effectively to enable the country defeat the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Chief Egenti notes that this is the time everyone should be his brother’s keeper, especially the needy in our midst.
He said, “We are here today trying to put smile on the face of the people, the down trodden, the lowest of the lowest.
“We are actually targeting every Ibo man from Abaji through AMAC. We are trying to get to every Ibo man . We are doing this in phases so that we could be able to reach out to our people. to support them so that they know they have leaders by their side.
Chief Egenti recalled that before the event of today, the have distributed some 150 bags of 50kg rice to the down trodden, adding, “And now we have 250 bags of rice, 400 cartons of indomie noddle and 1,000 face masks for distribution.”