Ramos, Rakitic, others voice support for LaLiga return

Several key figures in Spanish football, from players and coaches to directors, have spoken out about why the time is right for LaLiga to restart.

Clubs from LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank, the top two divisions in Spanish football, are set to return to training on Monday week following approval from the Spanish Ministry of Health and medical tests carried out by club staff.

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakiti and Real Madrid duo Sergio Ramos and Lucas Vázquez are just a few of the several high-profile players to have voiced their support for the return.

“I think it is time for those of us who are involved in football to take a step forward,” Rakiti explained in an interview with Spanish newspaper MARCA. “Socially, we must take a step, to be able to entertain people with what they like and help people stop thinking all about viruses and disease.”

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos this week made clear his desire to return to playing speaking with Real Madrid TV: “We must listen to the instructions from the Spanish Ministry of Health. I can’t wait to get back playing and competing.

To play in LaLiga, the Champions League, and for the competitions to be finished… as long as there is no risk of contagion.”

