PROJECTS: ‘Ex-governor Yari didn’t bring Chinese company to Zamfara’

Zamfara State-based pressure group, Concerned Citizens of Zamfara, has warned against dragging the name of a former governor of the state, Alhaji Abdulazeez Yari, into the investigation of a Chinese construction company in the state.

It said the administration of Yari did not bring the Chinese to the state, adding that they (Chinese) had been on the ground during the leadership of former Governor Mahammud Shinkafi.

The group in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Musa Gusau, explained that the incumbent governor, Bello Matawalle served under the Shinkafi administration as Commissioner for Local Government.

According to the statement, “our attention has been drawn to a statement where the Governor of Zamfara State Bello Muhammed Matawalle made concerning his predecessor, His Excellency Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari.

He decided to bring an issue out of no issue by dragging the name of this humble and most loved son of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari into a personal matter of investigation relating to two Chinese contractors by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Likewise, Governor Matawalle’s recent outburst on this matter is very laughable and dismissible for obvious reasons. Because, for a sitting governor who is controlling the affairs of a state like Zamfara to claim that, the contracts awarded by the previous administration under Abdulaziz Yari as ” illegal ” indicated how ignorant of the law and how illustrate the governor is and these reveals that all is not well with the leadership of Zamfara.

“But, for record emphasis, It’s now very clear and obviousobvious that Bello Matawalle is only fighting shadow and is only trying to bring an issue out of no issue just to gain score cheap political points.

“But to completely evaluate the truth of the matter for public consumption, we asked Bello Matawalle to go on check-in China and everywhere around the globe to asserting if there is anything relating Yari and these Chinese contractors apart from being him the governor of Zamfara State, while these Chinese have been contractors in the state and were operating before the coming of Yari’s administration.

They operated under Mahmud Shinkafi- led PDP administration which the current governor served as a commissioner.

“As such, ex-governor Yari only inherited the company’s structure working with state government and PDP- led administration under Mahmud Shinkafi before him. He has also inherited several lopsided projects the PDP government abandoned in connection with these Chinese companies when Bello Matawalle was in the government as Commissioner. Though, as a people’s oriented governor, when Abdul’aziz Yari came on board as governor, he only decided to expand the scope of these projects and ensure their completion for the well being of his people.

“It’s public knowledge that, Abdulaziz Yari headed the most accountable administration in the history of Zamfara State and supervised the contract issued by the local government council to the tune of fifty billion naira (N50 billion ) where part of the money was paid to the company according to the certification.

But, the major questions for Bello Matawalle regarding these contracts are; Were the local government funds being used for execution of those projects not properly utilized for the such projects ? Are the projects not still available everywhere across Zamfara State? Are the highly respected personalities invited by Yari to commission these projects not available now ? The answers completely showcase the presence and existance of these projects executed by Yari across the 14 local governments of the state and these alone confirmed that he left several projects on the ground for every one to see and believe in. History would be kind to him.

Yet, on the side of Bello Matawalle, Can he with all honesty show a single project worth of 10 million naira executed by the PDP-led government he served as commissioner for eight years ? Where are the funds meant for local governemnt projects ? Can he account for them as commissioner for local government in that administration ?

“Now that Bello Matawalle is the governor of Zamfara state for over one year, what can he show as a tengible project ? Is there any single project in the 14 local governments? Where are the hundreds of billions Matawalle secured as loans from banks in the name of local government projects ? Can he account for even 1 billion naira ? Matawalle needs to know that since he has not executed any single project in one year, despite all the huge bank loans he secured, he should be bold enough to come out and given an account.

Governance is indeed not for a man who can’t differentiate between an “awarded contracts” and “illegal term”.

“We also challenge Matawalle to reveal his previous relationship with these Chinese company under then Mahmudu Shinkafi- led administration.”

