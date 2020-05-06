Premier League matches could be less than 90 mins

Kindly Share This Story:

Premier League games could last less than 90 minutes when football returns, according to PFA chief Gordon Taylor.

The remainder of the English top-flight looks likely to be played behind closed doors and in neutral stadiums across the country.

Premier League officials are prepared to go to extreme lengths to continue the campaign as planned from June 12 onwards.

During an interview on BBC Radio 4, Taylor raised the possibility of making each half less than 45 minutes.

And he revealed that teams could be able to make more substitutions than normal when the game returns.

When asked about scrapping the season, he said: “We’ll have to wait and see. “I’m talking about the protocol that’s coming out, I’m talking about the future.

“We don’t know the future, what we do know is what propositions have been put forward and ideas.

“More subs, games possibly not being full 45 minutes each way, neutral stadiums, there are lots of things put forward.

“We’re trying to wait to see what proposals are and have the courtesy to let the managers and coaches and players assimilate all those and come to a considered view.”

When asked whether having more subs would remove the need to shorten matches, Taylor added: “There’s a lot of possibilities.

