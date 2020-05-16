Pregnant COVID-19 patient in Lagos delivers baby boy

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A COVID-19 patient on Saturday gave birth to a baby boy after a successful caesarean section delivery at the Gbagada Isolation Centre, Lagos.

It was a moment of joy and celebration by health workers when the mother finally gave birth to the baby boy early in the morning.

Announcing the great feat recorded by the State Government through her health workers, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the feat “is another validation of the government’s position to stamp out the Coronavirus virus from our state.

He said: “I bring you great news from our isolation facilities. Today, a pregnant COVID19 positive patient was delivered of a baby boy through the caesarian session at the Gbagada Isolation Centre. Both Mother and baby are doing well.”

“Today’s achievement is a pointer that our strategies in Lagos state are working and yielding the desired results. It is also a sign of victory and motivation for us as we push ahead in the battle against the Coronavirus pandemic.”

Sanwo-Olu also announced the discharge of 67 more patients from four isolation centres after testing negative two consecutive times for the coronavirus.

“Also, 67 fully recovered COVID19Lagos patients; 22 females and 45 males including 3 foreign nationals – 2 Indians and a Chinese were discharged to join the society,” Sanwo-Olu said

“The patients; 24 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 22 from Onikan, 11 from Agidingbi, 2 from Lekki and 8 from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres were discharged having tested negative to COVID19 in two consecutive readings.”

Giving additional update, the Governor said with the latest development, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from Isolation facilities in Lagos stands at 608.

Sanwo-Olu however, urged residents to support the government in its drive to rid the state of COVID-19 by complying with all its directives on the various safety protocols.

“As our front line health workers record successes in the battle against #COVID19, we urge citizens to adhere strictly to our public advisories and directives as this is the only way we can break the chain of transmission of the infection and hoist the flag of victory at the end of it all.

“And as we look forward to more great news in the coming days, I urge you all to take responsibility and play your part for a COVID-19 free Lagos and for a greater Lagos,” the governor stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

