Post-coronavirus: Sanwo-Olu targets digital technology to drive economy

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has expressed his administration’s resolve to drive the state’s economy with modern technology, as part of measures to tackle the effect of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Meanwhile, the state government has unfolded various agricultural projects that would shore up the food security status of the state from current 18 percent to 40 percent, to prevent what it called “another kind of pandemic in the form of food scarcity,” as well as achieve sustainable food security in the state.

This came as the state concluded plans to launch the LASG Campus Network, an enterprise infrastructure that connects thousands of computers from all ministries, departments and agencies, MDAs, within and around the secretariat for e-governance operations.

The state Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr. Hakeem Fahm, and Commissioner for Agriculture, Gbolahan Lawal, made the remarks on Thursday, at the ministerial briefing to commemorate one year in office of the Governor Sanwo-Olu.

They stressed that the state is fully committed to leveraging on ICT for the greater good of Lagos State and the country, via digital technology.

According to him, the upgrade optimises the current network to reliably and securely support new and existing applications and devices in a bid to increase network availability, performance and security of the LASG Campus Network, while at the same time stabilising its ICT environment for a smarter Lagos.

Fahm added that the improved online solution aided the holding of the first-ever virtual meeting by the Lagos State Executive Council via Zoom, thereby ensuring that Lagos made history in the annals of e-governance in Nigeria.

Speaking further on the role of digital technology in driving Lagos economy, the Commissioner explained that the LASG Enterprise GIS Upgrade and Integrated Land Administration Automation Programme would provide a fully digital mapping platform and an integrated end-to-end land administration system.

Also speaking at the briefing, Special Adviser to the Governor on Innovation and Technology, Mr. Tunbosun Alake, said his office focused on three core areas: launch of the innovation and technology master plan, developing Lagos State Science Research and Innovation Policy, and creating the Lagos Solution Hub.

Alake stressed that the government had also established the Research and Innovation Council to promote research and innovation activities in public and private institutions.

He disclosed that Governor Sanwo-Olu has approved N250 million seed capital for technology and innovation, tech start-ups and young innovators in the state.

The fund, according to him, is meant to assist those in the Information and Communications Technology, ICT, industry push their entrepreneurial skills to the next level, as well as help in conducting researches that would solve issues of national significance.

Besides the digital technology, Commissioner for Agriculture, in his address, stated that some of the intervention projects are the Songhai Project now Avia Food Production Centre; Araga Food Production Centre; the one ton per hour Fish Feed Mill (Extruder System) and the establishment of the Wholesale Produce Market.

Others are the establishment of Strategic Food Reserve, completion and commissioning of the 32mt/per hour rice mill at Imota; the optimal utilisation of the farm settlements and estates in the state; empowerment of Lagos Agriprenurship Programme, LAP, graduands as well as the establishment of 160 hectares feedlot at Imota, Epe.

