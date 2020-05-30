Police kill kidnap suspect in Enugu, arrest another

Kindly Share This Story:

Rescue three victims

By Ikechukwu Odu – Nsukka

Enugu Police Command, on Friday, confirmed the killing of a kidnap suspect and arrest of another during a gun duel at their hideout at Abakpa Nike, Enugu East Local Government Area of the state.

It was equally disclosed that three of the victims were rescued unhurt by officers of the command during the operation.

A statement signed by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, ASP Daniel Ndukwe said the feat was recorded in two separate operations on May 16th and 26th respectively.

He disclosed that the operatives engaged the suspected kidnappers in a gun duel at their hideout, leading to the death of one and the arrest of the other, who sustained severe bullets injury.

According to him, preliminary investigation, reveals that two of the victims, a father, and daughter, were reported kidnapped on 15/05/2020 at about 5:pm, by armed men at a building site in Eziama Abakpa-Nike.

However, a combined team of operatives attached to the Command’s anti-kidnapping and anti-cult Units, acting on intelligence, rescued the victims unhurt inside a forest in the said community.

The third victim he noted, was reportedly kidnapped on 25/05/2020 at about 8:30 pm in exchange for her son and one other, who were being held by the alleged Kidnappers.

The police spokesperson also said “following a tactical and intelligence operation carried out by Operatives of the Command’s anti-kidnapping Unit at the said forest, the victim was successfully rescued unhurt, after an intense gun battle with the Kidnappers, which led to the death of one. The second suspect was reportedly arrested with severe bullet injuries and in a critical condition.”

The PPRO said one AK-47 rifle with breech no. HM9221, twenty rounds of live ammunition, two matchets, four handsets, and a cash sum of N700.00 were recovered from them.

Commending the operatives for their efforts the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad AbdurRahman urged residents to always assist the Police with credible information required to effectively police the State.

However, a relation of one of the victims, Ndubuisi Attah, who claimed to be familiar with the story, alleged that the kidnappers were suspected Fulani herdsmen who demanded a ransom of N200, 000 to free one of the abductors but were caught by the police on the process of taking delivery of the cash.

