Police kill 2 kidnappers, arrest 6 bandits, recover 130 cows in Katsina

Kindly Share This Story:

Katsina Police have reported they killed two suspected kidnappers, arrested six notorious bandits and recovered 130 rustled cows.

The Katsina Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Katsina.

“On Wednesday at about 22:00hrs, based on intelligence report, we gathered that a notorious syndicate of bandits have escaped from the Rugu forest to avoid the present Military and Police onslaught.

“Operation Puff Adder and other police patrol teams, led by an Area Commander, raided their hideouts near Fasada village, Dutsinma.

“The police engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel and succeeded in killing two kidnappers and rescued three victims,” he told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Isah said that those arrested include Lawali Hali and Abdullahi Alhaji-Juli, from Shamushalle village in Zamfara.

Others are Rabe Bello and Auwalu Halilu from Nahuta village, Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

He further said that other bandits arrested were Lawal Hassan from Wurma village in Kurfi Local Government Area of Katsina State, and Ibrahim Sani alias Nabuhari of Gamji, Zakka in Safana Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesman addedd that the team also succeeded in arresting six notorious bandits/kidnappers, recovered 130 rustled cows, two 225 sheep and one AK47 rifle.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: