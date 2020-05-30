Police arrest 43-year-old man for allegedly defiling 15-year-old daughter

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly defiling his 15-year-old daughter in Lugbe area of Abuja.

The Commissioner of Police in FCT, Mr Bala Ciroma, disclosed on Friday this at a media briefing in Abuja.

Ciroma said the suspect was mentally stable and had confessed to having carnal knowledge of his daughter on several occasions.

He said that another suspect was also arrested for luring and forcefully having carnal knowledge of a six-year-old boy.

He said the suspect told the police that he committed the unnatural act with the minor while they were swimming at a river in Mpape.

The Commissioner of Police said operatives from the command, investigating a case of child trafficking on May 24, arrested a suspect for bribing police detectives with N200,000.

He said the suspect offered the money to the investigators to truncate the ongoing investigation.

According to him, instead of yielding to the antics, the police officers acted professionally, collected the money and registered it as exhibit.

“Meanwhile, investigation into a tip off that a woman, now at large is running a baby factory is in progress. Some collaborators of the fugitive suspect have been arrested, and are helping with investigation,” he added.

Ciroma also said that five suspects had been arrested in connection to the death of one Mohammed Danjuma, whose remains were recovered around Gwagwa-Kagini axis of Abuja, on March 16.

He said preliminary findings revealed that the deceased boarded the syndicates’ cab as a passenger from Berger to Tipper Garage, Katampe.

“The findings indicated that he was diverted by his assailants to an unknown destination where he was attacked with wheel spanner.

“The deceased was also robbed of his valuables, including his ATM card which was subsequently used by the gang to withdraw money from his bank account,” he said.

He said the suspects were members of notorious armed robbery syndicates that pose as cab operators to rob their victims.

Chiroma said exhibits recovered from the suspects were golden coloured Mazda 626 car with registration number, KWL-132 CN and Mazda 323 with registration number, CF 123-KSF.

Ciroma said operatives from the command, acting on intelligence, also led operations that arrested 12 suspects in connection to kidnapping activities around Bwari, Abaji and Kwali axis of Abuja.

He said the operatives dismantled some hideouts used by kidnapping syndicates in the areas.

He said items recovered from the suspects were 17 rounds of live ammunition, four dane guns, one locally made pistol and four mobile phones.

Other recovered item are two military camouflage uniform and caps, one motorcycle, five voter’s cards and two sim-packs and cards.

Ciroma said the suspects would be charged to court on completion of investigations.

