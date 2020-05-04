Police arraign three for alleged assault in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

Police in Osun State on Monday arraigned three persons at the Osogbo Magistrates’ Court for alleged assault and breach of public peace.

The trio, Aribi Fatai (24) Akin Olumide (24) and Olabisi Afolabi (20), are standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, breach of public peace and assault.

The prosecutor, ASP Abiodun Fagboyinbo, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on April 30, at about 4:00 p.m. in the Okini area of Osogbo.

Fagboyinbo said the trio conspired among themselves and assaulted one Ademola Saheed and inflicted severe injuries on his head and other parts of the body.

He said the situation led to a breach of public peace before the intervention of the police.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 516, 335, and 249 (d) of the Criminal Code Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defencce counsel, Mr. Adesoye Oluwole, prayed the court to grant his clients bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Aishat Oloyade, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50, 000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Oloyade said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, show evidence of tax payment, and present three passport photographs each with an affidavit of means.

The magistrate adjourned the case till May 21 for hearing. (NAN)

