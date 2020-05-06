Plane conveying Nigerian returnees from Dubai makes U-turn

Kindly Share This Story:

A chartered plane conveying Nigerians from the United Arab Emirates (Dubai) made a u-turn back to base after a pregnant woman reportedly goes into labour.

Vanguard had earlier reported that Emirates Airlines is scheduled to evacuate the first batch of 265 Nigerians from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and they will arrive at 3.00 pm on Wednesday, 6th May 2020 at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye in Abuja Tuesday said arrangements for hotel accommodation in Lagos and Abuja have been made for the evacuation process.

None said the hotels have been inspected by the Port Health Services, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, Office of the National Security Adviser, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and IPC.

The hotels include, Bolingo with 300 rooms, Apo Apartments with 61 rooms, Royalty with 80 rooms, Chida International with 200 rooms, Belvior with 30 rooms and Barcelona Hotels with 300 rooms.

The statement added that discussions are also ongoing with British Airways, through the British High Commission, to evacuate about 300 Nigerians from London on Friday, 8th May 2020. The flight (BA 9155) will depart London Heathrow Airport, Terminal 5, at 07:10 am and arrive Lagos at 1:10pm.

