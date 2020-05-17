Photos: Niger Govt inspect ongoing projects

Kindly Share This Story:

The Niger state government infrastructure committee led by its Chairman, Ibrahim Balarabe Kagara who is also the Chief of Staff to Governor Abu Sani Bello of Niger State paid an on the spot assessment visits to Minna-Bida and Gogo Mai Lalle roads projects in the state.

The visit to the contractor’s yard and quarry site for the Minna-Bida road project showed the level of preparedness put in place by Dantata and Sowoe.

While noting the temporary measures put in place by the company to ease road users, the committee chairman urged the company to speed up its efforts with an emphasis on certain portions of the road which poses difficulties on commuters.

Engr Ibraheem, the Project Manager assured the committee that the palliative measures will be carried out immediately on the said sections of the road and full construction exercise will commence right after eid-el-Fitr. He further informed that the delay was as a result of the lockdown and thanked the government for issuing the company the required number of passes to enable the staff access to work during the lockdown.

On Gogo Mai Lalle Road, the committee equally expressed satisfaction with the level and the quality of work done so far on the Gogo Mai Lalle road.

The Committee chairman assured the residents that despite the delay recorded on the construction so far, the government will ensure expedited completion of the road.

Alh Mohammed Usman Dattijo, former registrar of FUT Minna, a resident of the area expressed gratitude to the Govt, he said the committee’s visit has rekindled their hope.

Members of the Infrastructure committee led by the COS included commissioners of Finance, Justice, Works and Infrastructure and Budget and Planning, others were, Perm Secs of Ministries of Finance, Works and Infrastructure, Budget and Planning, Procurement, Director of Civil, Ministry of Works, DG SOU, ICT and PE, SPA to COS and Coordinator Legacy Projects.

Vanguard

