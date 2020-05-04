PHOTOS: Customers defy social distancing at Abuja fish market

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari had in his last broadcast ordered gradual easing of the COVID-19 lockdown in the FCT, Lagos State, and Ogun State. The directive became effective in the FCT, Abuja on Monday.
Retailers and Wholesalers were seen scrambling to access the Fish Market as the COVID-19 lockdown was relaxed at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
