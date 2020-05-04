Breaking News
PHOTOS: Customers defy social distancing at Abuja fish market

On 12:02 pm
Retailers and Wholesalers scrambling to access the Fish Market as the COVID-19 Lockdown was relaxed at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, May 4, 2020.

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari had in his last broadcast ordered gradual easing of the COVID-19 lockdown in the FCT, Lagos State, and Ogun State. The directive became effective in the FCT, Abuja on Monday.

Retailers and Wholesalers were seen scrambling to access the Fish Market as the COVID-19 lockdown was relaxed at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Pictures below:

Photos by Abayomi Adeshida 04/05/2020

Vanguard News Nigeria.

