Philip Ndukwu set to release new track dubbed “Work”

Philip Ndukwu has in a recent interview with Lambo Xtra hinted on a new release scheduled to drop this Friday titled “Work”. It’s believed that this audio gifting was prompted by the singer’s strong desire to see prominent changes in his country.

Philip Ndukwu is a talented artist with a passion for music. He doesn’t follow a single genre, but instead, explores all the creative possibilities of various styles, ranging from jazz and rock, to EDM, Afro-beat, and everything in between. Hailing from Nigeria, but currently based in Canada, this charismatic recording artist managed to combine stunning melodies with infectious grooves and great beats, in order to create a catchy, yet direct and edgy sound.

Philip’s last EP, “Black Sheep”, is a great example of his sonic vision, marking a really unique step forward for this artist, whose sound is becoming increasingly more personal and catchy. The hilarious cover artwork referencing Star Wars is fun, but also thought-provoking, tipping the hat off to the song’s meaning and concept.

Philip is a sonical hallmark of passion who is not afraid to express his cogitations and aspirations. He had this to say about the song:

“It’s a song directed towards our leaders. Mr President especially. I’m asking for action from the leaders who promised us heaven and earth during elections and continue to promise after election but nothing to show for it. There are some references in the song to Buhari, asking him to work before life fades away. Referring to not just buhari’s life but also to everyone else in the country who are dying slowly from poverty.

The first two sentences of the song refers to his two terms in office as president. It’s not just a song, it’s a formal complaint we should all get behind and push forward.”

He generically employs all those in government and leadership positions to be more of doers and less of talkers. He is one of those young and vibrant music acts that has been promoting Nigeria’s music industry in the global arena. Philip Ndukwu is anexplorer of music, he loves music and enjoys making good music.

