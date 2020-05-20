People Talk: On FG school feeding programme during lockdown (3)

Kindly Share This Story:

“The school feeding programs is noble but at this time that schools are on lockdown, it will be operationally difficult to reach pupils.

“There are other better things the federal government can do with the money to help Nigerians to eradicate hunger like empowering the parents of the pupils.” -Uka Olanma, Student

“It’s a good thing that the FG aims to continue this arrangement. By doing so, our local farmers and food vendors will be have a viable business.

“There will be cash flow in the economy and this will strengthen our local communities during the lockdown.” -Ogunkunle Emmanuel, Analyst

“This is clearly an other avenue to perpetuate fraud. How can we say we want to feed school children who are not in school?

“If the federal government is bent on providing help to pupils, the proposed allocation should be sent to the parents of the pupils to help feed them.” -Akipu Stellar, Analyst

“The Federal government should desist from this wasteful spending and focus on productive things. We have more pressing needs than school feeding.

“The billions budgeted for this project should rather be diverted to fixing infrastructural deficits or loan servicing.” -Oyedokun Ibukun, Entrepreneur

“In a country that barely has record for anything; I don’t know how the government intends to identify students. It’s absurd, bizzare, vague and definitely full of dark spots.

“Most assuredly, a few people will get these relief packages and that’s why I feel it should have been called something else.” -Fafiolu Samuel, Public Analyst

“It is a good idea if only the money will be spent justly on the programme. The government should look more into how to contain the virus, provide more testing kits for hospitals, improve our health sector, and do more sensitization.

“FG should work on how to get things back to normal.” -Zakariyau Oluyemi, Entrepreneur

Vanguard News Nigeria.

