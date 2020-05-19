People Talk: On FG school feeding programme during lockdown (2)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abosede Adelaja

“To be candid, the whole idea behind the School Feeding Programme is commendable, and the fact that it targets the children makes it lovely one.

“However, I really do not think that’s what Federal Government should be prioritizing at present.” -Oladotun Roy, Consultant

“The school feeding programme has been a scam scheme from day one. It was never done transparently and the few children fed were fed like animals.

“For the feeding of children at home, we all know this is another dimension of corruption by the federal government since many of the children cannot be located.” -Oni Ayoyinka, Facility Manager

“The minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Farouq, could be likened to Diezani Maduekwe. The school feeding programme she is piloting is a monumental fraud, a misplaced priority, and unjustifiable.

“The programme should be stopped and its resources diverted to improve electricity supply.” -David Ajetunmobi, Activist

“The challenge is not in spending the purported billions on feeding school children during the lockdown but whether the feeding system will get to the people who need the food the most.

“FG should give support in cash or supplies to the parents of these children through the use of BVN.” -Oliyide Ayotunde, Media Consultant

“It is a redundant, unworkable and unnecessary palliative measure in a nation where there is no standard numbering of houses or proper documentation in schools.

“How do you get the food to the beneficiaries without proper documentation? This is more than laughable, it is tragic.” -Oba Mathew, Entrepreneur

“The plan is unrealistic and a total waste of resources. The amount budgeted for this programme should be used as palliatives to parents. If not all the money, a larger percentage.

“This will indirectly feed their children who are staying hungry at home.” -Isa Usman, Strategist

Vanguard News Nigeria.

