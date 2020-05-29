[People Talk] COVID-19: Should FG reopen churches, mosques?

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja & Olayinka Latona

“It is certain that coronavirus has no cure yet but we have to get back to our normal lives. In light of this I feel the FG should reopen places of worship and schools provided that they will follow the guidelines by the NCDC. Other nations are experimenting systematic reopening.” —Ogunkunle Emmanuel, Content Creator

“It is a good idea, but opening of religious houses is a risk in the spread of the virus because there will be contacts. However, if these places of worship would be opened, there should be strict protective guidelines for proper protection, social distancing and proper washing and sanitizing of hands.” — Afolabi Oluwadamilare, Interior Decor

“A critical examination shows that the people are more aware of the virus; all thanks to enough sensitization and awareness. But then, we should not be in a haste to open worship centres as that will possibly skyrocket the already high figures. I suggest we hold on for a while.” — Idebi Faith, Stylist

“I support that FG should reopen churches and mosques. At least we go to market everyday and people move from one place to the other.

“Many don’t even use facemask. I did not see anything wrong in opening churches or mosques. If we stay indoors or stay outdoors, people will still be infected.” — Oladiran Tolulope, Entertainer

“Man was created by God to worship Him and places of worship create the right atmosphere for such. God Himself demands we gather in physical assemblies for worship.

“Religious leaders are responsible enough to abide by NCDC guidelines. Therefore, the Federal Government should open up places of worship.” —Bishop Mike Akpami, FCT CAN Secretary

“If the Nigerian government isn’t ready to conduct as many tests like China is doing, then there isn’t any need to reopen churches and mosques that contribute nothing to the economy but only render citizens bankrupt when they submit their alms and tithes at places of worship.” — Ojekunle Oyeteju, Financial Agent

