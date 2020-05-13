Peace House launches Gospel App

Kindly Share This Story:

Peace House Revival Labour, the evangelistic work led by Gboko based bible teacher, Gbile Akanni is to dedicate its online evangelistic channel on freeconference call on Wednesday.

Giving insight into the unveiling of the app that is to be used for reaching out through freeconferencecall.com, Peace House Revival Labour, Abuja chapter said:

READ ALSO:

“Giving Peace House Radio is an an outreach arm of Peace House designed to evangelise the world through radio. In furtherance of this mission, Peace House Revival Labour, Abuja will be dedicating an app on Wednesday 13th May, 2020 by 11.00 a.m.

“The dedication will be anchored by God’s servant, Bro. Gbile Akanni. To be part of this historic event, download freeconferencecall and join. Use the meeting ID, Central-Single.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: