PDP sweeps Benue LG election, takes all 23 Chairmanship, 276 councilorship positions

By Peter Duru

Makurdi – The ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has recorded a clean sweep of last Saturday’s council elections held across the 23 Local Government Areas, LGAs, of Benue state.

The party also cleared all the 276 available councilorship positions at the poll.

Five political parties including the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Labour Party, LP, African Action Congress, AAC, All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, participated in the election.

Announcing the result of the poll, Chairman of the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission, BSIEC, Mr. Terso Loko said the election was held peacefully in 3,691 polling units across the state.

He said the election turned out a huge success without any incidents assuring that the commission would build on the success recorded in future elections.

“By the the powers conferred on me as the Chief Returning Officer of the election and given the returned results I declare the PDP victorious in the 23 chairmanship and 276 councilorship election.

“With the conclusion of the elections and declaration of results, the Chairmen-elected will on Monday morning be issued their certificates of return at the Commission’s headquaters in line with the provisions of the law,” the Chairman said.

From the released results the PDP recorded its highest votes in Kwande LGA where its candidate Mrs. Joyce Chianson polled 67,406 votes to emerge victorious while Mr. Clement Onah garnered 1,235 votes, being the lowest in the 23 LGAs to emerge victorious in Oju LGA.

