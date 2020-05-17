PDP mourns Simeon Nwakaudu, condole Gov. Wike

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has expressed shock over the death of the Special Assistant to Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, on Electronic Media, Mr. Simeon Nwakaudu.

In a statement of condolence signed by the spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said: “the media industry and indeed Rivers state, have lost one of our brightest and patriotic media professionals; a loyal compatriot, who gave his all in serving our dear nation.”

The statement further read: “Nwakaudu was a courageous and hardworking Nigerian, who dedicated his youthful life in serving our nation as an accomplished journalist, Special Assistant to Governor Wike during his tenure as Minister of Education and then as his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, where he contributed immensely in the implementation of Governor Wike’s vision for a New Rivers State.

“Indeed, Nwakaudu’s death is a painful loss not only to Governor Wike and the government of Rivers state but also to our great party, the PDP, the media industry and our nation, Nigeria, at large.

“The PDP is particularly pained that Nwakaudu died at his prime when his skills and patriotism were still most needed.

“The PDP commiserates with Governor Wike, the Nwakaudu family, the government of Rivers state and prays that God grants them the fortitude to bear this painful loss.”

