PDP dissolves Abia EXCO — Publicity Secretary

Kindly Share This Story:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia, on Thursday, dissolved the state executive committee (EXCO) and replaced it with a caretaker committee.

The dissolution was coming in the wake of the expiration of the four years of the EXCO headed by Chief Johnson Onuigbo from Abia Central Senatorial District.

The Acting Publicity Secretary of the party, Love Ezema, who confirmed the dissolution to newsmen in Umuahia, said that the caretaker committee comprised members of the dissolved EXCO with Onuigbo as the chairman.

The National Vice Chairman, South East, Chief Austin Umahi, who inaugurated the caretaker chairman, said that the committee had three months to operate, pending the emergence of a substantive executive.

Umahi charged the members to work hard and ensure that the party would continue to retain Abia.

The PDP congress for the emergence of a new state EXCO was stalled by COVID-19 after the ward and local government congresses had been successfully conducted.

The PDP caucus in its recent meeting in Umuahia, zoned the chairmanship of the party to Abia South Senatorial District.

Meanwhile, in another news, the son of former governor Ibrahim Idris and a governorship aspirant of the People Democratic Party, PDP, in the November 2019 Kogi Guber election, Abubakar Ibrahim, has been expelled from the party for supposedly anti-party activities.

Ibrahim’s expulsion followed fortnight directive of the state executive to the Disciplinary Committee set up by his home PDP of Icheke Ward in Omala Local Government Area to explore charges against him.

The executive also wants his father, former governor Ibrahim Idris to face similar fate from the national Board of Trustee which he belongs to.

Abubakar had however in a swift response said the supposed expulsion was a political gimmick to arm-twist him from stepping down his case at the Supreme court where he (Abubakar) is challenging the winner of the Guber primary; which he remained hopeful of winning.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: