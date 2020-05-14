PDP condoles Makinde over commissioner’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has commiserated with the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, over the death of his close associate and Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Hon. Kehinde Ayoola.

The party in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, expressed sadness over the incident and described the deceased as “a very loyal and dedicated party member, who had always stood behind Governor Makinde and played key roles in his governorship campaign and eventual victory at the polls on the platform of our great party.”

The statement further read: “The PDP recalls the commitment with which Hon. Ayoola carried out his duties and the outstanding managerial skills with which he executed all assignments given to him.

“Our party indeed grieves. Nevertheless, we take solace in the promise of the Almighty God regarding those who departed in good works.

“The PDP condoles with Governor Makinde, the Ayoola family, the government and people of Oyo state as well as our party’s fold in the state and prays God, in His mercies, to grant all of us the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss, and to the faithful departed, eternal rest.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: