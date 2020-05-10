Vanguard Logo

PDP condoles Gov. Tambuwal over patriarch’s death

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on behalf of all members of the PDP, condoles with the Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum and Sokoto State Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal over the death of the Patriarch of the Tambuwal family, Sheikh Haruna Waziri Usman.

The party laments the death of the highly revered and distinguished scholar as a huge and irreplaceable loss, not only to the Tambuwal family but also to the people of Sokoto state, our nation, Nigeria and humanity in general.

The PDP extols the late Sheikh as a highly devout Muslim, a beacon of light, whose life and teachings served as a great source of inspiration and direction to many, especially the younger generation of leaders in all spheres of life.

Our party is pained that our nation has lost one of her rarest gems, who left the stage at the time his prayers, wise teachings and guidance are needed the most.

The PDP commiserates with Governor Tambuwal, the entire Tambuwal family as well as the people and government of Sokoto state and prays God to grant them the fortitude to bear this great loss.

