PDP chieftain commends Rep over establishment of Constituency Office

A Chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Ambassador Toyin Agbolaya has commended the lawmaker representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi for establishing a Constituency Office, noting that the Constituency Office will boost and encourage quality representation of Warri people.

Agbolaya who made this known yesterday in Warri while speaking to newsmen noted that creating such a well conducive atmospheric Constituency office complex will give room and opportunity for people of the area to easily the lawmaker with challenges peculiar to the Constituency and related matters.

According to the PDP Chieftain, Ereyitomi will be easily accessed for them to channel their needs as well as other relevant requests for him to take it up appropriately for adequate attention.

Agbolaya appreciated the lawmaker for opening such a well-positioned Constituency office to carter for all Warri federal Constituency complaints just as he urged the constituents to make good use of the communication window by Hon. Ereyitomi and interact with him directly whenever the need arises.

