Pastor Ize Iyamu congratulates Oba of Benin on birth of new prince

By Gabriel Olawale

The frontline aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu, has congratulated the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, and the Benin Kingdom on the birth of a new prince.

In a congratulatory message sent to the revered monarch, Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu expresses his joy at the arrival of the prince to the royal family and prayed for him to grow in favor and good health.

The message read: “I, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, on behalf of my family, associates and teeming supporters, heartily rejoice with His Royal Majesty Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Apkolokpolo, Ewuare II – N’ Ogidigan, Oba of Benin, the Benin Royal Family and indeed the entire Benin kingdom, on the arrival of a prince into the Royal Family – born of Queen Iyayota of Benin kingdom.”

“Umogun, we thank the Almighty God for the safe arrival of the new Prince to the Royal Family. We congratulate you as this bundle of joy is indeed a blessing that will bring joy and peace, which has been a feature of your reign.”

“It is my earnest prayer that the prince will grow in favour, good health, excellence and affluence, which has been bequeathed to the Royal lineage by the Almighty God.”

“May our prince be blessed immeasurably with wisdom, kindness, generosity, knowledge and courage which is illustrative of his father, our extra-ordinary king, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II – N’Ogidigan.”

“Ekpen N’Owa, may God grant you a long, healthy, fruitful and peaceful reign to continue to lead our people on the path of greatness.”

“CONGRATULATIONS UMOGUN!”

“Oba gha to kpere – Ise!!!”

