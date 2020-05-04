Passion for entertainment helped me discover my many parts – Kristen Dawodu

Kindly Share This Story:

How well do you know the USA based Nigerian entertainer, MC, Music promoter and social media influencer, Kristen Dawodu?

Oluwagbenga Oluwafemi Dawodu also known as Kristen, is the first child from a family of three from Ijebu Ode, Ogun State. Born in Shomolu, Lagos, he was raised in Ondo State after which he attended the Tai Solarin University, Ijebu Ode and acquired his Bsc in Business Administration in 2016 after which he moved to Maryland, USA with his family.

In recent interview with Kristen, he revealed that he got a job in America, where he worked as a ware house supervisor and schooled per time. He revealed that his passion for entertainment from childhood spurred him to pursue a career in it.

“Social media was huge and I decided to use it as an avenue to entertain my audience. I also saw it as a way of giving, having experienced first hand how people are suffering and smiling before I left Nigeria for the US”.

Furthermore, he started an online charity for this purpose and yearly gets sponsors to support his acts of giving. Kristen also has a scheduled time for his Instagram live video where his friends and other top entertainers converge on to entertain, educate and help him financially to support his online charity.

Speaking further on how he has expanded his entertainment vision, he said, “I am also a music promoter. I have several songs I have promoted. I’m a master of ceremony (MC), a brand influencer” he said.

“I’m a business oriented young man who has urge to invest in different entertainment businesses and it’s paying off. Young people have to be hungry for success. He also highlighted some challenges of maintaining and growing his business while managing his entertainment conncerns.

Kindly Share This Story: