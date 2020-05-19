Partial Church Opening: CAN scores churches with 95% compliance

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chancel Sunday, Bomadi

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has scored churches in Bomadi local government of Delta state with over 95% compliance in the state government’s directive on the partial opening of church services in the state.

Chairman of CAN, Bomadi chapter, Snr Apostle Sunday Ekeremor, stated this yesterday after the Local Monitoring Team of CAN visited various churches in the council area.

He noted that CAN in the council area deserved commendation for strict adherence to Gov Ifeanyi Okowa’s directive on church services over COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“What we are doing is in line with the directive of CAN at the state level, that we should continue to enforce compliance of the state government directive on the partial opening of churches in the state.

“We earlier carried out a very serious awareness campaign with town criers going round Bomadi and environs.

“What we saw in the course of monitoring is satisfactory and I want to say it’s over 95% compliance. I commend the church in Bomadi for their cooperation”, he said

Vanguard

