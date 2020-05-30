Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

Temi Olajide, a writer, has said parents should allow their children thrive and utilise the opportunities of the digital era.

She, however, cautioned that parents need new skills set and knowledge to ensure the children are on the right path while navigating the huge opportunities in ICT.

Olajide spoke to journalists while discussing her new book, “Wifi Kids and Analogue Parents”, which she said was invaluable, especially with the global COVID-19 pandemic that has changed almost everything in the world: from working, parenting, friendships to relationships.

She noted that parents who had little time for their kids are now full-time, round-the-clock parents.

“Screen time and playtime have increased and many parents are finding it difficult to strike a balance between homeschooling and working from home,” she noted.

On how her new book addresses such matters she said: “‘Wifi Kids and Analogue Parents’ is a must-have parent-kid book that addresses the changes in the dynamics of parenting in this age, and how to handle those changes.

“It provides the much-needed guide for raising children in the digital age. It is so all-encompassing and it highlights the pros and cons of the digital age, sex education for kids, understanding and communicating with children in the digital age, constructing boundaries, among other salient issues bordering on parenting in the digital age.

“We need to understand what our digital children really require to allow them to thrive and navigate successfully in this age.

“The book helps you adapt quickly to the new trend of the world, and give you clarity on how to balance your work time with your parenting duty.

“It is a book for all seasons, but most importantly this new phase of uncertainty the world is experiencing.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: