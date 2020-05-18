Breaking News
Oyo records 11 new Coronavirus cases

Oyo records 11 new Coronavirus cases

Oyo State has recorded 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the latest figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have revealed.

In the figures released on Sunday night, the 11 cases in Oyo were among the new 338 recorded in 18 states.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new cases bring the number recorded in the state to 118.

Gov. Seyi Makinde had on Saturday night announced 31 new cases, the highest recorded in a single day in the state so far.

Makinde, who said 30 of the cases were staff of an organisation based in Ibadan South West Local Government Area, added that the organisation had been shut down while efforts  were ongoing to decontaminate the premises.

