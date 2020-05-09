Osun records fresh coronavirus case

Kindly Share This Story:

The Osun State government on Saturday confirmed a fresh case of coronavirus in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, who disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo, said the new case sneaked into Iwo area of the state from Kano before the COVID -19 taskforce was alerted.

Osun State has 38 confirmed cases of coronavirus with three deaths, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He said out of 14 samples sent to the African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases in Ede, an NCDC accredited centre, only one case turned out positive.

The commissioner said: “The COVID-19 confirmation test for one suspected case came back positive on Friday out of the 14 samples we sent for testing at NCDC accredited testing centre during the week.

“The confirmed case sneaked into the state from Kano State and the neighbours immediately alerted our COVID-19 team.

“Presently, we have three active cases in the state.

“The good news is that the new case on arrival self-isolated although was not showing any symptom of the virus.”

Isamotu said a total of 434 tests had been conducted at the centre, adding that more tests were ongoing at the centre. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: