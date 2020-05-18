Osun monarch, son accused of rape get N1m bail

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara of an Osogbo Magistrate Court in Osun has granted bail to a monarch, Aketewi of Iketewi, Oba David Ogungbemi, his son, Idowu, and one Sarafa Olayiwola remanded over an alleged rape and impregnating a 14-year-old girl.

The trio were docked last week Thursday on three counts of conspiracy, sexual assault and rape contrary to section 516 of the state criminal law and sections 31 and 32 of the Child Right Act Cap 50, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

They were granted bail in the sum of N1million each and one surety each in the same sum.

Ayilara adjourned the matter till July 8, 2020, for mention at Ijebu-Ijesa Magistrate Court.

Meanwhile, at its emergency meeting on May 17, 2020, the Ijesa North Traditional Council today Sunday the 17th of May, 2020, suspended the monarch from the council pending the outcome of his trial at the court.

A statement signed by the council’s President HRM Oba (Engr) Moses Oluwafemi Agunsoye Elegboro of Ijebu-Jesa and Secretaries Oba Edward Adetimo, Olomu of Ijaregbe Oba Julius Fatanmi, Olura of Ira stated that his suspension takes immediate effect.

“It is agreed that His Royal Highness Oba Olusiji Ogungbemi, The Aketewi of Iketewi in Obokun Local Government Area be suspended with immediate effect from all activities of Ijesa North Traditional Council and Obokun Chieftaincy Committee pending the decision of the court”, it reads.

