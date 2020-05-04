Osun discharges two coronavirus patients

Kindly Share This Story:

Osun State government on Monday confirmed the discharge of eight coronavirus patients from its isolation facilities.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, who disclosed in a statement in Osogbo, said among those discharged were two children ages two and five.

Ismaotu said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state had dropped from 10 to two with the development.

The commissioner said the state has not recorded any new case in the last 24 hours but is awaiting the result of one sample sent to the African Centre of Excellence in Genomics of Infectious Diseases, Ede, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) accredited the test centre.

He said: “Today, we discharged eight patients who have tested negative twice for coronavirus from our isolation centre. Those discharged comprised of three males and five females, including two children of ages two and five years.

“I am happy to let you know that no new case has been recorded in the State in the last 24 hours, though we await a test result of a sample from the NCDC accredited Testing Centre; African Centre of Excellence in Genomics of Infectious Diseases, Ede.” (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: